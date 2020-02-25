Shahid Kapoor spends birthday on Jersey sets
Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor turned a year older on February 25 and it was a working birthday for him as he was seen spending his special day on the sets of his upcoming movie Jersey.
"The film is very close to my heart and I feel happy to be working on my birthday on the sets of Jersey," Shahid said.
"Wishing him a very happy birthday", Shahid's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor took to Instagram story and penned a cute post for him.
"Happy birthday to the love of my life," she wrote alongside an image, in which they are seen sharing smiles with each other.
Not only this, Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter also wished him on social media by uploading a string of images of Shahid on his Instagram handle.
"Mere bade miya. Happy birthday bhaijaan," Ishaan captioned the images.
Speaking of the film, Jersey will see the actor in the role of a cricketer. It is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.
