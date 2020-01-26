Shah Rukh's Insta video hints at new film?
Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan has teased his fans with a new video on Instagram, which has left them confused! The superstar posted the video to celebrate three years of his film Raees, which released on January 25, 2017, but fans are assuming that the actor might be hinting at a new film!
In the video posted on Saturday afternoon, SRK can be seen mouthing a dialogue from Raees: "Koi bhi dhanda chhota ya bada nahi hota, aur dhande se bada koi dharm nahi hota."
His dialogue is followed by a voice from behind which says: "Abey toh jaldi se picture chalu kar na! Dhanda dhanda kar raha hai, kuchh kar nahi raha hai (So start a new film. You keep talking about jobs, and do nothing)!"
The superstar only smiles in reply.
SRK has captioned the video: "Need to take Raees advice myself... soon! Tks to whole team of Raees for making this beautiful film."
This has left fans confused about whether the superstar is hinting at a new film. Some are wondering if the actor is contemplating a sequel to Raees.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
India take 2-0 lead as Men in Blue crush Kiwis by 726 Jan 2020 4:50 PM GMT
Bowlers stood up and took control, says captain Kohli26 Jan 2020 4:49 PM GMT
Pitch became harder for batting as game progressed:26 Jan 2020 4:49 PM GMT
Anand draws with Kovalev; Caruana wins Tata Steel with a...26 Jan 2020 4:48 PM GMT
India A suffer narrow 5-run defeat in third ODI, lose ...26 Jan 2020 4:47 PM GMT