Shah Rukh Khans thanks fans for celebrating his 30 years in films
Mumbai: Expressing his gratitude to fans for celebrating his 30 years in Indian cinema, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan said he worked round the clock to mark the occasion.
The 56-year-old superstar took to Twitter a day after he interacted with his fans on social media and thanked them for their undying love.
"Thank u all for celebrating my 30 years with cakes and edits and all things nice. For me, the best way to celebrate is to work round the clock today to create more entertainment. Love you all (sic)," Khan said in a tweet on Sunday night.
The Delhi-born actor began his career with television shows Fauji and Circus and made his big-screen debut with Deewana, opposite Divya Bharti and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. The film, directed by Raj Kanwar, was released on June 25 in 1992.
In his first-ever Instagram Live on Saturday, Khan, whose last release was 2018's Zero, talked about his journey to stardom, taking a break from work and how it is essential for him to enjoy the process of making movies and his endeavour to do something new every time.
Khan will next be seen in Yash Raj Films' production Pathaan, which will come out in January 2023. He is also shooting for Rajkumar Hirani-directed Dunki and Jawan, helmed by director Atlee.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
KK's family urges fans to not target the singer's team27 Jun 2022 3:24 PM GMT
'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin announces pregnancy27 Jun 2022 3:23 PM GMT
Shah Rukh Khans thanks fans for celebrating his 30 years in films27 Jun 2022 3:21 PM GMT
Billie Joe Armstrong says he is 'renouncing' American citizenship27 Jun 2022 3:20 PM GMT
In the name of justice27 Jun 2022 2:15 PM GMT