Shabana Azmi calls outcome of Bilkis Bano case 'shameful'

Shabana Azmi broke down as she spoke about the release of the 11 men accused of raping Bilkis Bano during the Gujarat riots of 2002. She said that she was expecting outrage in the days after the men were released from jail by the Gujarat government, but none came.

"I have no words for Bilkis Bano except that I am deeply ashamed," she told a leading news agency.

Seven members of Bilkis' family were killed during the riots. The head of her three-year-old was bashed in by the attackers, who were her neighbours. Bilkis, then pregnant, was gang-raped by the men. They were released from jail as per a special remission granted by the state and were greeted with garlands.

"Should we not fight for her? Shouldn't we be shouting from the rooftops so that justice is done to this person? And the women who are feeling unsafe in this country, women who face the threat of rape every day - shouldn't they get some sense of security? What do I answer my children, my grandchildren? What can I say to Bilkis? I am ashamed," she lamented.

Azmi continued, "I was just stunned that this could happen. Even now I think there is not enough understanding of the injustice and horror of what has happened. These convicts are released and they are felicitated and laddoos are being distributed. What is the signal we are giving to society? What is the signal we are giving to women? We have a government that professes 'Nari Shakti' on the very same day. And we are helplessly sitting around."

She suggested that unsavoury elements are using this as fodder to fuel further disharmony between communities. Citing the mass protests that erupted after the Nirbhaya case, she said, "Why this complete silence in the Bilkis case?" Asked if members of the film community should also be raising their voices, Shabana said that the situation has become 'murky' and instead, such questions should be directed at Members of Parliament.