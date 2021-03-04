'Scam S2' to explore 2003 Telgi stamp paper fraud

Mumbai: After the success of 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story', Production house 'Applause Entertainment' announced that it will be launching a second season in the popular franchise, which will next feature the story of the 2003 'Stamp Paper Fraud' by Abdul Karim Telgi.

Tentatively titled 'Scam 2003: The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Telgi', the show will be adapted from the Hindi book 'Reporter Ki Diary', which has been authored by journalist and news reporter Sanjay Singh and who is also credited with breaking the story of the scam back in the time.

Like 'Scam 1992', which is currently streaming on 'SonyLIV', the new chapter will also be released on the digital platform.

'National Award' winner Hansal Mehta will return to direct the second season.

The upcoming series promises to be an intriguing watch as it will capture the life of Telgi, born in Khanapur in Karnataka and his journey to becoming the mastermind behind one of India's most ingenious scams spread across multiple states which shook the entire country. It is estimated that the scam value was allegedly around Rs 20,000 crores.

Kiran Yadnyopavit, known for his work in Marathi films like 'Natsamrat' and 'Hutatma', has been tapped to write and develop the story along with the author.

"The new season of this franchise will focus on another riveting story that shook the country a few years ago - the stamp paper scam. I am looking forward to collaborating again with teams 'Applause', 'SonyLIV' and 'StudioNEXT', the partners who think alike and encourage creative thought," said Hansal.

Sameer Nair, CEO, 'Applause Entertainment', said, " 'Scam 1992' has helped to establish a solid ground for the 'Scam' franchise where we aim to tell stories about the various scams that our country has witnessed, the people behind it, their motivations and machinations.

"The success of 'Scam 1992' endorsed our belief about the audiences' interest in such stories. We are extremely thrilled to announce 'The Telgi Story' as the next season. There is some great potential we see in this story and are delighted to partner once again with 'StudioNEXT', 'SonyLIV' and Hansal Mehta in taking forward this franchise," he added.

Shooting on the series will begin later this year.