Sanya Malhotra concludes filming for Netflix movie 'Kathal'

Mumbai: Actor Sanya Malhotra on Saturday finished shooting for her upcoming Netflix film Kathal.

The woman-led dramedy marks the directorial debut of Yashowardhan Mishra, who has also penned the film along with veteran writer Ashok Mishra.

The actor shared the news of the film completing its shoot in a post on Instagram.

"It's a wrap on the crazy chronicles of #Kathal! It's been a roller coaster of emotions to play Mahima and live in this whacky world! Can't wait for you all to be a part of it too," she wrote alongside a photo from the film.

Set in a small town, "Kathal" revolves around a local politician whose prized jackfruits (kathals) go missing and a young police officer named Mahima (Malhotra) is adamant to solve this bizarre case to prove herself.

The film is backed by Netflix, producer Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment and Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

Kathal also stars Anant Joshi, best known for featuring in shows like Virgin Bhasskar and "Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein".