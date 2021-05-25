Sanjay pays tribute to father on 16th death anniversary

Mumbai: On May 25, Bollywood veteran actor Sanjay Dutt paid tributes to his father and celebrated actor-politician Sunil Dutt on his 16th death anniversary and said that he missed him. Sunil Dutt died of a heart attack on May 25, 2005, at his Bandra residence at the age of 75.

In his social media post, Sanjay Dutt, 61, said that for him, his father was also his mentor and friend.

"A parent, an idol, a friend and a mentor - you were everything to me. Love you dad. I miss you," he captioned the post on his 'Instagram' handle alongside a throwback picture of him and Sunil Dutt.

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala commented on the post with a heart emoji.

The 'KGF: Chapter 2' star's younger sister and politician Priya Dutt also shared a photograph of a young Sunil Dutt on 'Instagram'.

"That smile lights up my day," she captioned the post.

Late Bollywood actor Sunil Dutt made his acting debut with director Ramesh Saigal's 1955 film 'Railway Platform' opposite Johnny Walker and Nalini Jaywant. But it was Mehboob Khan's classic 'Mother India' (1956) which catapulted him to stardom.

Two years after the film, Sunil Dutt tied the knot with his co-star Nargis and the couple had three children - Sanjay Dutt, Namrata Dutt and Priya Dutt.

He was one of the most popular Hindi film stars of the 1960s-1970s and appeared in hits like 'Gumraah', 'Waqt', 'Humraaz', 'Khandaan', 'Milan' and 'Reshma Aur Shera'.