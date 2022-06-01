'Samrat Prithviraj' caste neutral, glorifies Indian warrior: Film producers to HC
New Delhi: The makers of the film 'Samrat Prithviraj' on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that the movie is caste neutral and only centered on glorifying the Indian warrior and king - Samrat Prithviraj.
The submission was made before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta which recorded the statement made on behalf of Yash Raj Films (YRF) and disposed of a petition seeking a stay on the release of the film.
The film is caste neutral and the intention is to showcase the titular character as an Indian King. There is no mention of King Prithviraj belonging either to the Rajput community or the Gurjar community. The film is only centered on glorifying the Indian warrior and king - Samrat Prithviraj, the producers' counsel made the statement.
Petitioner Gurjar Samaj Sarv Sangathan Sabha Ekta Samanya Samiti said historical texts pointed out that Chauhan's father was a Gujjar, however, some websites in their description of the film mentioned that it was about a Rajput king.
Portraying the character as Rajput would hurt Gujjar's sentiments, the petitioner's counsel submitted.
The producers' counsel said they had no control over the content of other websites.
The advocate representing the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) submitted that the film depicted the king as caste neutral and the certification was granted after watching the movie in its entirety.
TMT Law Practice represented Yash Raj Films, Aditya Chopra, Uday Chopra and Chandraprakash Dwivedi, producers and directors of the film respectively.
The film is set to be released on June 3.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
'Samrat Prithviraj' caste neutral, glorifies Indian warrior: Film...1 Jun 2022 3:24 PM GMT
Neeraj Pandey unveils 'Bandon Mein Tha Dum' on India's win against...1 Jun 2022 3:23 PM GMT
Maisie Williams would do Bollywood movie if it has 'singing and...1 Jun 2022 3:21 PM GMT
Spanish dramatist Juan Mayorga wins Asturias prize1 Jun 2022 3:20 PM GMT
Nitish agrees to socio-economic survey of all castes, communities in...1 Jun 2022 2:24 PM GMT