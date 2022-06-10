Sam Worthington joins Kevin Hart in Netflix heist thriller 'Lift'

Los Angeles: "Avatar" star Sam Worthington has boarded the cast of actor-comedian Kevin Hart-led Netflix heist thriller movie "Lift".

The film also features actors Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D'Onofrio, Billy Magnussen, Ursula Corbero, Yun Jee Kim, Viveik Kalra, Paul Anderson, Burn Gorman, Jean Reno and Jacob Batalon.

According to Deadline, filmmaker F Gary Gray will direct the movie from a script penned by Dan Kunka and Jeremy Doner.

The story centres on Hart's master thief who is wooed by his ex-girlfriend and the FBI to pull off an impossible heist with his international crew on a 777 flying from London to Zurich.

The film is produced by Genre Pictures' Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon and 6th and Idaho's Matt Reeves and Adam Kassan. Hart will be producing the project along with Brian Smiley for his HartBeat Productions.

Gray, Brent O'Connor and Patricia Braga are executive producing.