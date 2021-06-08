Salman seeks contempt action against KRK

Mumbai: On June 7, Bollywood actor Salman Khan applied to a court and demanded a contempt action to be initiated against Kamaal R Khan for continuing to make defamatory remarks despite an undertaking not to do so.

The application was submitted in a defamation suit filed by the 'Tubelight' star seeking to restrain Kamaal from directly or indirectly making and uploading videos or any other content on the actor, his business ventures and films/projects.

When the defamation suit was heard in May, Kamaal R Khan's advocate Manoj Gadkari told the court that his client would not make any further defamatory posts or remarks against Salman till the next date of hearing.

Salman had earlier filed a defamation complaint against Kamaal R Khan over the latter's review of the recently released Hindi film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'.

On June 7, Salman's advocate Pradip Ghandy told additional sessions' Judge C V Marathe that despite the assurance, Kamaal R Khan continued to publish defamatory tweets.

"This is contempt of court," argued Ghandy.

An application was then submitted seeking contempt action against Kamaal R Khan. The court heard arguments on the application

and posted it for further hearing on June 11. The court said that till then, the earlier statement made by Khan's advocate Manoj Gadkari will continue.