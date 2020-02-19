Salman Khan to kick-start US tour in April
Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan is all set to kick-start a live concert in United States in April.
Announcing the details of the concert, Salman on Tuesday took to Twitter and wrote: " Aa rahe hain hum April mein to be up close and personal with you all ... see you all soon."
Actors Sunil Grover and Daisy Shah will also perform along with Salman.
The event will take place in both US and Canada. Starting from April 3, the "Up, close and personal with Salman Khan" will conclude on April 12.
On the film front, Salman is preparing for his action drama "Radhe".
