Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan to take part in IIFA 2023

Mumbai: The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) on Thursday announced that its upcoming 23rd edition of IIFA Weekend and Awards will be held in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in February 2023.

The film extravaganza will take place in the island of the United Arab Emirates for the second time in a row.

Noted film personalities including Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Kriti Sanon are set to be part of the gala event.

IIFA 2023 will be held in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral, Abu Dhabi's one of the leading creators of immersive destinations and experiences.

Noreen Khan, Vice President of IIFA said, after a successful IIFA edition at Yas Island they are pleased to bring the new annual gala with much more magic next year.

"IIFA this year was an amazing experience thanks to the wonderful partners Miral and DCT. Coming back after two years, we really worked hard to deliver the very best of live entertainment again. The best part was the entire weekend delivered a positive experience to everyone who witnessed or experienced the event in any way. We have been inundated with unprecedented appreciation and comments of everyone who truly has had a wonderful time this year in Abu Dhabi and so we are pleased and excited to bring it all back again but with much more magic to come next year," Khan said in a statement.

Saleh Mohamed Al-Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said they are honoured to once again host the IIFA weekend and awards to the Etihad Arena.

"With the eyes of the world's film industry upon us, we have an amazing opportunity to share with the world Abu Dhabi's exciting nightlife, inspiring cultural experiences and restorative escapes. The awards in February can only enhance our reputation as a global centre for top-tier leisure, entertainment and business events," Al-Geziry said.

"We are proud of this partnership, which is already delivering valuable business and tourism opportunities from India to the island," Saeed added.

The organisers will announce the dates of the extravaganza soon.

According to the release, people can now buy tickets to the biggest awards ceremony spanning over three days at https://www.etihadarena.ae/en/ from Friday.

The price range begins from 100 AED going up to 1,500 AED.