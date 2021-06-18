Salma, Michael are 2022 'Walk of Fame' honourees

vLos Angeles: Salma Hayek, Carrie Fisher, Willem Dafoe, Michael B Jordon, filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, rapper Nipsey Hussle and band 'Black Eyed Peas' will be getting their stars on the 'Hollywood Walk of Fame' in 2022.

The selections were announced via the Walk of Fame's 'Facebook' page recently.

The 'Walk of Fame Class of 2022' includes Hollywood's popular names from motion pictures, television, recording, radio, live theatre and sports entertainment.

Others who are part of the motion picture category are Macaulay Culkin, Helen Hunt, Regina King, Ray Liotta, Ewan McGregor, Adam McKay, Jason Momoa, James Hong and Tessa Thompson.

TV honourees include Byron Allen, Greg Berlanti, Ricky Gervais, Peter Krause, Bob Odenkirk, Holly Robinson Peete, Norman Reedus, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jean Smart,

Ming-Na Wen and Kenan Thompson.

George Clinton Jr, Ashanti Douglas, Avril Lavigne, Los Huracanes del Norte and Martha Reeves are joining the 'Walk of Fame' under the music category,

From the theatre industry, Patti Lupone, Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr and Angelica Vale are part of 'Class of 2022', while Richard Blade is the only honouree from the radio.

Michael Strahan will be honoured in the newest category of sports entertainment.

The recipients were chosen by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce's 'Walk of Fame' selection panel.

"The panel did an amazing job choosing these very talented people. We cannot wait to see each honoree's reaction as they realise that they are becoming a part of Hollywood's history with the unveiling of their star on the world's most famous walkway," Ellen K, Chairperson of 'Walk of Fame'.