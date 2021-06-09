Salma Hayek felt 'repressed' by Harvey Weinstein

Hollywood actor Salma Hayek recently spoke to 'InStyle' and opened up about the entertainment industry and life in the limelight. During her chat, the 54-year-old actor also spoke about the disgraced filmmaker Harvey Weinstein.

"Some people got raped. It makes you wonder if you had said something back then, would it have been different? How come I did not have the courage? But I dealt with it to the best of my ability at the time. For me, Frida was a political statement, a social statement and a feminist statement. It was my way of screaming and Harvey used my way of screaming to repress me even more. So I could not let him win," she revealed.

While discussing ageing in Hollywood, Hayek shared, "Given how much mileage

I put on my body and how much pressure and judgment I put on it, my body has been incredibly generous. I do not think that I'm some hot tamale, but I know that for my age, the lifestyle that I lived, I'm not doing too badly and I attribute all of this to meditation."

Salma Hayek, who is married to the CEO of 'Kering group', François-Henri Pinault, also opened up on her relationship with him.

"We understand each other well. One friend said, 'I cannot believe that out of all of us, the one who cares the least about fashion is the one who landed that guy!' So I told my husband this. He laughed and said, 'That is why you landed me'," said Hayek.