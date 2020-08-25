Saif's autobiography to be out next year

Mumbai: Actor Saif Ali Khan is all set to write an autobiography. The book will be out in 2021. The 50-year-old actor will share his life experiences, talk of his family, acting career, highs and lows and inspirations and many other things. He hopes to open up with all his heart with a dash of humour.

"So many things have changed and will be lost with time if we do not record them. It would be nice to look back, to remember and to record. It has been funny and moving and I must say, this is quite a selfish endeavour. I do hope others enjoy the book, too, of course," Saif said about his yet-untitled autobiography, which will be published by 'Harper Collins Publishers India'.

Saif and his wife-actor Kareena Kapoor had recently announced that they are expecting their second child after son Taimur, who was born in 2016. Saif also has daughter Sara and son Ibrahim from his earlier marriage to Amrita Singh.

The son of late legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Bollywood veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, Saif made his Bollywood debut in 1993 with Yash Chopra's film 'Parampara'.