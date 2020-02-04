Saif is extremely professional: Elena
Mumbai: Actor Elena Fernandes, who has shared screen space with Saif Ali Khan in the recently released film Jawaani Jaaneman, is completely in awe of the latter.
"Saif is a legendary actor and sharing screen space with him itself is a big deal for me. He is extremely professional and watching him perform was mind-boggling. I am really happy that the audience is receiving the film so well. I wish to work with Saif and amazing producers Jackky and Deepshikha again soon," Elena said.
Apart from Jawaani Jaaneman, Elena is also known for her roles in Kapoor & Sons and Badla.
She also featured in Housefull 4. Currently, she is working on a British project.
