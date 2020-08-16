'Sadak 2' trailer third most disliked video

Mumbai: The trailer of film 'Sadak 2' is the third most disliked video in the world and the most disliked 'YouTube' video in India. The trailer has recently got 10 million dislikes, followed by 11.6 million dislikes for pop star Justin Bieber's 2010 song 'Baby' and the highest 18.2 million (dislikes) for a video posted by 'YouTube' itself, which is a rewind of the year 2018, according to a leading news channel's Data Intelligence Unit (DIU).

Released on August 12, the trailer of Mahesh Bhatt directed movie 'Sadak 2', starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt, has been trolled by many netizens as it is seen by people as a shining example of Bollywood nepotism, a topic which has become the talk of the town after late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14.

In July, the Nepometer, an app created by Sushant's family, had rated 'Sadak 2' as 98 percent nepotistic. Fans of the late actor have been actively campaigning on social media for the past few weeks urging everyone to boycott the new film.