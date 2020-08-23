Saanand talks on Mumbai Police work

Mumbai: Actor Saanand Verma, who featured in the Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer 'Chhichhore', feels that the Mumbai Police did not investigate the death of the late actor properly.

On August 21, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) started afresh the probe into the death of 'Kai Po Che' star. Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. The investigating bureau collected all documents from Mumbai Police and recorded statements of several people.

"I do not think that Sushant was the kind of individual who would have committed suicide. He was a great fighter, a big dreamer from a small town, a super achiever who never gave up and did wonderfully well in his life," said Saanand.

He added, "I also do not think that the Mumbai Police has done a great job in this case. There must be an unknown aspect in his mysterious death that needs to be brilliantly investigated."

Saanand also shared how Sushant has been an inspiration to him. He recalled being skeptical of taking up TV shows initially, because he believed that the industry treats small screen actors differently. But then he saw how successfully the late Bollywood actor had shifted from television to films.

"I accepted the role of Saxenaji in 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' because of Sushant Singh Rajput. He proved that a television actor can also become a huge movie star. Earlier, I was not taking up television assignments due to the fear of getting labelled a TV actor. So I continued doing ad films and kept pursuing a film career. But when I saw Sushant, who was doing 'Pavitra Rishta' at that time, transforming into a movie star with 'Kai Po Che', I thought that if he can do it, I can do it," said Saanand.

He has another connection with Sushant, one that directly links them by their roots.

"He (Sushant) was from Patna. I am also from Patna. I'm extremely grateful to Sushant for being my true inspiration," he said.