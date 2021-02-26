Ryan to headline 'The Actor' adaptation

Los Angeles: Ryan Gosling will portray the lead role in 'The Actor', which is an adaptation of Donald E Westlake's novel 'Memory'.

According to 'The Hollywood Reporter', Duke Johnson of 'Anomalisa' fame will direct the movie from a script he wrote with Stephen Cooney.

The 'La La Land' star will be seen playing the character of a New York actor Paul Cole, who is beaten and left for dead in the 1950s Ohio.

Stripped of his memory and stranded in a mysterious small town, Paul struggles to get back home, piece together and reclaim the life and identity he has lost.

'The Actor' follows a journey relatable to many: to find a home, to find love and ultimately to find ourselves.

Ryan Gosling will also produce the movie with Waypoint Entertainment's Ken Kao, Johnson and his 'Innerlight Films' partner Abigail Spencer and Paul Young through his 'Make Good Banner'.

The 'Blade Runner 2049' star has many projects in the pipeline, including Netflix's big-budget blockbuster 'The Gray Man', which pairs him with Chris Evans and hails from the Russo brothers.