Ryan reveals Michael's 'unique ability'
Los Angeles: Actor Ryan Reynolds says his 6 Underground director Michael Bay has a unique ability.
The Netflix film showcases action sequences on a massive scale, like most of Bay's works. Sharing his experience of working with the Hollywood action filmmaker, Reynolds said: "Bay shifts the shooting around to suit his inspiration. I think he listens to the movie. If you're expecting a calendar that's going to be a reliable thing, forget it. It's out the window.
"Michael would see a location or a space somewhere and suddenly we'd be shooting a totally improvised scene there or a chunk of the movie that you hadn't expected to shoot that month. Michael's got this unique ability to see where the story's taking him," added the Deadpool star.
Reynolds, who is best known for his goofy superhero avatar of Deadpool, recently hit the headlines when he had social media buzzing with the confirmation that Deadpool 3.
