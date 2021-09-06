Russo brothers doubtful of directing a 'Marvel' movie

The Russo Brothers, who directed the last two 'Avengers' movies for Disney-owned 'Marvel Studios', are reportedly uncertain about their future with the studio in the wake of Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit. As per a 'Wall Street Journal' report, the duo, who also helmed

two 'Captain America' movies, have 'hit an impasse in negotiations to direct another Marvel movie'.

Soon after the hybrid (both streaming and theatrical) release of 'Black Widow', Scarlett sued the 'House of Mouse', alleging the release model was the cause of movie's average box office performance and she was robbed off of 50 million bonuses.

"'Disney' intentionally induced Marvel's breach of the agreement, without justification, to prevent Johansson from realising the full benefit of her bargain with 'Marvel'," her lawsuit said.

Analysts predicted that the lawsuit will have huge implications for Hollywood and the rivalry between the two release models.

Kevin Feige, the boss of 'Marvel Studios', was reported to be not in favour of Black Widow's dual release in the 'Wall Street Journal' report.

'Disney' also refused to back down. Its statement, which came on the same day Scarlett's lawsuit was filed, was combative. It said the lawsuit has 'no merit whatsoever'.

It continued, "The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic."

'Warner Bros', which delegated its every 2021 movie to the hybrid model, had to pay about

200 million to compensate actors like Gal Gadot, Will Smith and others for the potential loss of their box office bonuses.