Rupert Grint on why he won't watch 'Harry Potter' movies again
Los Angeles: "Harry Potter" star Rupert Grint says he has never revisited the fantasy films as wants to move on from the series.
As a child actor, Grint played the role of teen wizard Ronald Weasley in the eight films of the franchise based on JK Rowling's book series that shot him and co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson to international fame.
Grint, 31, admitted he saw the first film, "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" on TV last Christmas.
Asked how it was to see himself as Ron again, he told BANG Showbiz, "It was actually ... fine."
"I don't know why I hadn't (before), but I think because it was the first one there had been enough time to detach myself from it and actually enjoy it. But I don't think I'll be doing a marathon any time soon," the actor added.
Radcliffe played the title role in the films with Watson as Hermione.
