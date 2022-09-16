'RRR' joins the Oscars 2023 prediction list

SS Rajamouli's directorial film 'RRR', which featured Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, not just impressed Indian audiences but also managed to receive huge acclaim from western and eastern audiences as well. It is said that the hit film is eyeing big for Oscar 2023, as a prediction list by popular international magazine 'Variety' showed that 'RRR' is nominated under four categories.

According to Variety's Oscars 2023 prediction list, 'RRR' has been nominated in two categories. The film could be nominated in two categories - 'Best International Feature' and 'Best Original Song' ('Dosti'). The predicted list also shows Jr NTR and Ram Charan nominated under 'Best Actors'. However, the final nomination list by the Academy is yet to be announced and will be out in the coming months.

The Oscars prediction list has set the Internet on fire and fans can't keep calm. 'RRR' has become one of the most talked about films among Hollywood moviegoers. It has become one of the most popular films on 'Netflix'. It earned over Rs 1100 crore in its theatrical run.

'RRR' is the fictional retelling of the lives of revolutionary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR.