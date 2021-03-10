Rajkummar Rao, who is returning to the horror-comedy space with 'Roohi', said that he has high expectations from it. However, he stated that apart from the genre, there are no similarities between the new film and 'Stree'.

"'Roohi' is a very different world and character. My only thing was people have loved 'Stree' so much and they know Vicky so well, so I wanted to make Bhawra very different from Vicky. I gave him a different look and speech pattern. But the fun is pretty similar, so I hope that people would come and enjoy this as much as they enjoyed 'Stree'," he shared.

"Jhanvi is a very passionate actor and she has done a wonderful job in 'Roohi'. The great thing about her is that we have seen her growth with every film from 'Dhadak' to 'Gunjan' and then to Roohi. It is always fun when you have a good co-actor with you, because that makes a film even better," he spoke about his co-star Jhanvi Kapoor.

Rao, who described his journey as 'pretty overwhelming', revealed how as a struggler he had faith in himself while making his way to the Bollywood industry.

"I think it is all happening because of my mother's blessings. She was the one who had a lot of faith in me. Whenever I would call her, she would always tell me, 'Do not worry just keep working hard. Eventually, it will all work out.' Now I see what she was seeing at that point of time. I am very thankful and feel a lot of gratitude," he said.

Rajkummar also opened up on being 'thrown out' of films because someone more influential than him was eyeing the role, "You just move on. You just feel that 'Maybe, it is not in my destiny.' I am a very chilled-out person that way. I do not keep anything in my heart. I just move on. I believe that there is enough work for everyone and what is meant for me will always be there for me."