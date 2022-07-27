Millennium Post
Home > Entertainment > Rohit Shetty to begin second schedule of 'Indian Police Force' next month
Entertainment

Rohit Shetty to begin second schedule of 'Indian Police Force' next month

BY PTI27 July 2022 3:17 PM GMT
Rohit Shetty to begin second schedule of Indian Police Force next month
X

Mumbai: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty will start shooting for the second schedule of his Prime Video series "Indian Police Force" from August 1 in Mumbai.

Directed and produced by Rohit, the action series is headlined by Shershaah star Sidharth Malhotra, who plays a Delhi Police officer in the show. "Indian Police Force" also features Shilpa Shetty.

According to his spokesperson, the director has scheduled a 15-day high-octane action shoot for the series.

An extravagant set has been created in Mumbai suburbs, with international action teams joining the project to execute the shoot. Sidharth and Shilpa, among others will be part of this schedule.

The series is a part of Rohit's already successful cop universe comprising four blockbuster films Singham and Singham 2 with Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba and Akshay Kumar-led Sooryavanshi.

"India Police Force", an eight-part series, will stream on Prime Video next year.

PTI

PTI


Next Story
Share it
X
X