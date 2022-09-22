Rohan Joshi apologises for his insensitive remark on Raju Srivastava

Comedian Raju Srivastava passed away in New Delhi on September 21 after battling for his life at the AIIMS hospital for over a month. He had been admitted to AIIMS on August 10 after he went into cardiac arrest while working out. After his death, many people from all walks of life offered their condolences and remembered his legacy. Among them was comedian Atul Khatri, who had penned a small tribute to Raju on social media.

Erstwhile sketch comedy group AIB's Rohan Joshi reacted to Atul's post and left a comment that many considered inappropriate. Responding to Atul saying that Srivastava's death was a loss for the industry, Rohan wrote, "We haven't lost a thing." The comment has since been deleted.

The full comment read, "We haven't lost a thing. Whether it was Kamra, whether it was roast or any comic in the news, Raju Srivastava took every opportunity he ever got to say on newer comics, especially after the new wave of stand-up started. He went on every news channel. Every time he was invited to go say on an upcoming arty form, he called it offensive just because he couldn't understand it and new stars were rising. He might have told a few good jokes, but he understood nothing about the spirit of comedy or defending someone's right to say something even if you don't agree. Leave him and good riddance."

After Rohan was trolled by the Internet for his remark, he apologised and wrote, "Yehi soch kar delete kiya kyunki after a minute of anger I realised today is not about my personal feelings. Sorry if it hurt and thanks for the perspective."