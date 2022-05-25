Rita Moreno to play Vin Diesel's grandmother in 'Fast X'

Los Angeles: Veteran actor Rita Moreno has joined the cast of the next Fast and Furious movie.

The 90-year-old actor will essay the role of the grandmother of the franchise's lead character Dominic Toretto, played by Hollywood star Vin Diesel, in the 10th instalment, titled "Fast X".

Diesel shared the news of Moreno's casting in a video message in which he appeared with the veteran actor and his co-star Michelle Rodriguez.

"It's been my dream forever to work with Rita Moreno and the fact that she's here playing my grandmother makes my soul smile. I'm so blessed," Diesel said, sitting between Moreno and Rodriguez.

Moreno said, "You know what, I think I was getting - I think my old age was waiting for you to invite me. Isn't that nice? The answer is yes, I'll do it. And yes, not only do it but I'm tickled. I'm tickled to hell to do it. I'm so thrilled. It's going to be such fun!"

Diesel had last year told Variety that he wanted to rope in Moreno to play his grandmother in the long-running action franchise.

Moreno joins fellow newcomers Brie Larson and Jason Momoa in the cast, which also includes franchise regulars Tyrese Gibson, Chris Ludacris Bridges and Sung Kang.

Louis Leterrier is set to helm "Fast X", taking over the directing duties from Justin Lin, who exited the project just days into shooting.

The movie has a release date of May 19, 2023.