Rishi Kapoor discharged from hospital, back home
Mumbai: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Tuesday said he was back home after being discharged from a Delhi hospital where he was diagnosed with a "patch which could have led to pneumonia".
There were reports that the 67-year-old actor, who was in the capital to attend a family function, was admitted to a hospital.
In a series of tweets, Kapoor said he had caught an infection due to "pollution" while shooting in the city. He also thanked his well-wishers for their concern.
"Dear family, friends, foes and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health. Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the pollution and my low count of neutrophils, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalized," the actor wrote on the microblogging site.
Kapoor, who is under treatment, said he decided to issue a clarification as "people seem to have assumed a lot different".
The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.
"I was running a slight fever and on investigation, doctors found a patch which could have led to pneumonia, was detected and is being cured. People seem to have assumed a lot different. I put to rest all those stories and look forward to entertain and love you. I am now in Mumbai," he continued.
Last week amid reports of hospitalisation, the actor told PTI he was being treated for an "infection".
Kapoor recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film "The Intern", in which he will feature alongside Deepika Padukone.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
AAP manifesto promises Rs 1 crore compensation to kin of...4 Feb 2020 9:15 AM GMT
Attempts being made to terrorise anti-CAA protesters:4 Feb 2020 9:02 AM GMT
ED attaches properties worth Rs 8 cr in cheating case4 Feb 2020 9:00 AM GMT
Kejriwal sets deadline for BJP to declare CM candidate,...4 Feb 2020 8:34 AM GMT
No decision yet on nationwide NRC: Home Ministry clarifies...4 Feb 2020 8:15 AM GMT