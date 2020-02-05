Rihanna to receive President's Award at NAACP Image awards

Los Angeles: Pop diva Rihanna will be honoured with the President's Award, which recognises special achievement and distinguished public service, at the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Image Awards.

The 31-year-old singer will receive the award at the 51st edition of the honours on February 22 in Pasadena, California, reported Variety.

Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP said Rihanna has not only enjoyed a ground-breaking career as an artist and musician, but has also distinguished herself as a stellar public servant.

"From her business achievements through (her cosmetics line) Fenty, to her tremendous record as an activist and philanthropist, Rihanna epitomizes the type of character, grace, and devotion to justice that we seek to highlight in our President's Award," Johnson said.

The association is honouring Rihanna's professional work as well as her commitment to social activism and philanthropy. In 2012, she founded the Clara Lionel Foundation, an organization committed to aiding underserved communities through health care and education.

The Grammy winner joins past recipients of the award including last year's honoree rapper Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter, civil rights activist Jesse Jackson, singer Lauryn Hill, journalist Soledad O'Brien, former United States national security advisor Colin Powell, former United States secretary of state Condoleezza Rice and boxing legend Muhammad Ali.