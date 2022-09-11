Ricky Martin faces sexual assault complaint

San Juan (Puerto Rico): A sexual assault complaint was filed against Puerto Rico pop star Ricky Martin, who recently sued his nephew over what he said were false allegations of sexual abuse.

The complaint was filed recently at a police precinct in the capital of San Juan, police spokesman Edward Ramirez told 'The Associated Press'. Information, including who filed the complaint and details of the allegations, is not public, given the nature of the complaint.

A person who was not authorised to speak about the case confirmed that Martin's nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez Martin, filed the complaint. The person said the complaint does not automatically trigger an arrest because the alleged incident is not recent, adding that police will investigate and determine whether charges are warranted.

Sanchez previously requested a restraining order against Martin in July, but a judge later archived the case after Sanchez admitted under oath that he had never been sexually assaulted by the singer.

Flavia Fernandez, a spokeswoman for Martin, told the 'AP' that his legal team is evaluating the situation and not issuing public comment for now.

On September 8, the artist's attorneys filed a lawsuit against his nephew, whom they described as 'troubled'. They accused him of extortion, malicious persecution, abuse of the law and damages. They said Sanchez's allegations cost Martin at least 10 million dollars, worth of cancelled contracts and projects, plus another 20 million dollars in damage to his reputation.

The lawsuit stated that Sanchez would send up to 10 messages a day to Martin, the majority 'meaningless diatribes without any particular purpose'. It also accused him of publishing Martin's private number, forcing him to change it.