Richa gets candid about her new role as a producer

Earlier this year, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal created a buzz in the town after they announced stepping into production. The star couple had launched

their production house in March and stated that their first production will be 'Girls Will Be Girls'. The actors' first film will be helmed by filmmaker Suchi Talati.

In a recent interview, Richa opened up about launching her production house with

Ali Fazal and upcoming projects.

Richa spoke to a leading news agency about her new role in the industry as a producer. Talking about 'Girls Will Be Girls', she said, "We are making the film with my batchmate and friend Suchi Talati. I'm very happy to collaborate with her, not because we are friends but also because she has always been special. She is really smart and her voice is very unique. We are hoping

to put together a female crew. We want to create a space where gender is not something

that bothers us anymore. We want to experience what it would be like to have no gender on set. Let us see how it goes and what kind of result that yields."

The actor then revealed that her upcoming project will go on floors in 2022 summer.

When Richa was asked why it was important for her as an actor to launching her own production house, she replied that it was important because they wanted to tell stories that they could relate to and she believes that it does not always happen when one is an actor.

"I like to know what the fate of the film will be. No one signs a film hoping for it to go south. People find potential in it and always find that one thought that will make it work. I think for that reason and to have more control, not just in work that we do but also what we put out in the world. Ali and I trust each other and each other's aesthetics. So, it was not a daunting thought. We thought that we should do something together and it should work for both of us," she added.