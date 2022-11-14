Richa gears up for international debut

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha, who recently wed her longtime partner Ali Fazal, is set to make her foray into international cinema. The project will be directed by a British director, who has yet to sign the dotted line.

The project is currently in its early stages and Richa has given her consent for the project.

Talking about the development, the actor said, "It is too early to reveal anything, but yes, I have read the script and I have decided to go ahead with it. The story is interesting and I really liked my character. It is nice to see crucial roles written for Indian actors in major international productions."

Richa Chadha has worked in 'Love Sonia' which was produced by David Womark but directed by Indian director Tabrez Noorani. This will be her first international film in which she will play a leading role.

The actor is currently in the middle of shooting 'Heera Mandi' and juggling the shoot of her maiden production, 'Girls Will Be Girls' directed by Shuchi Talati. Set in a posh boarding school in a hill station in northern India, the movie is about the life of a 16-year-old girl and her relationship with her mother.