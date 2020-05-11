Richa Chadha on being famous: Lack of anonymity a big price to pay
Mumbai: Actress Richa Chadha says the lack of anonymity is a big price to pay if you are famous.
Richa opened up when we asked if there are any pros and cons in being a star.
"I am sure there are. I am sure the lack of anonymity is a big price to pay. You can't just go about your thing without people knowing what you're doing, what you're buying, what you're eating or who you're dating. So, that's a little annoying for me because I just wanted to be an actor," Richa told IANS.
The actress says she only wants to be recognised within her professional capacity.
"The only place I want to be recognised is the red carpet or an actor, where I am in my professional capacity. Otherwise I just want to be left alone," she added.
Richa had earlier said that she has no regrets, adding that it was pointless hsving regrets.
On the acting front, she will next be seen in "Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai" and "Shakeela".
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
India amps up Covid-19 medical assistance plan, targets to...11 May 2020 8:47 AM GMT
Coronavirus India Updates: Only passengers with confirmed...11 May 2020 8:45 AM GMT
5G 'iPhone 12 Pro' may feature 120Hz ProMotion display11 May 2020 8:23 AM GMT
BCCI the richest board, have to be statesman as well:11 May 2020 8:19 AM GMT
Richa Chadha on being famous: Lack of anonymity a big price...11 May 2020 8:00 AM GMT