Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to get married in April
Mumbai: Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal on Friday announced that they are tying the knot in April this year.
There have been rumours about the couple planning a monsoon wedding this year, but they had denied the reports earlier this month.
In a statement issued by their official spokesperson on Friday, the duo shared their wedding plans.
"Currently, only the date for the registration has been taken. By process, the window that is valid is for three months from the date that has been allotted.
"The couple are working towards an official registration in the last week of April post which the celebrations will follow. All we can say at the moment is that it's a happy occasion and all the parties involved are elated," the statement read.
Richa and Ali, who first worked together in 2013's "Fukrey", made their relationship official in 2016. They once again reunited on screen in 2017 for the sequel "Fukrey Returns".
On work front, Richa will next be seen in a love drama, while Ali's upcoming film is Hollywood mystery thriller "Death On The Nile", directed by Kenneth Branagh.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Delhi violence LIVE updates: Delhi Gets New Police Chief...28 Feb 2020 7:00 AM GMT
39 Dead In Delhi. No Big Incident In Last 36 Hours, Says...28 Feb 2020 6:45 AM GMT
Hate Speech: HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt response on plea...28 Feb 2020 6:27 AM GMT
NTPC to start commercial operation of 250 mw unit of Barauni...28 Feb 2020 6:14 AM GMT
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to get married in April28 Feb 2020 6:04 AM GMT