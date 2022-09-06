Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to tie the knot by September's end

After dating each other for many years, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot by the end of this month. The couple has drawn an intimate plan for the wedding and the celebration will be held over five days, with a reception also planned in Delhi and Mumbai.

As per a source, the wedding festivities will begin in Delhi with a final grand celebration planned in Mumbai in the first week of October. Apart from the wedding rituals, the couple also plans to host family and friends with a sangeet and Mehendi ceremony. The reception is said to happen in a south Mumbai hotel with 350-400 guests in attendance, including the who's who of Bollywood.

Last month, speaking to a news channel, Richa Chadha confirmed her wedding plans.

"We will get married this year somehow. We are very excited about getting married, but we are just worried about Covid and want to be responsible," she said, adding, "We don't want to be in the news for the wrong reasons. Plus, we've both gotten really busy when stuff opened up and work resumed at full pace. So, I'm saying we have to like do a live production job of taking combination dates and making this happen this year," she told a leading news agency.

Richa and Ali are said to be very excited to enter the new phase together and are looking forward to celebrating their wedding with family and friends.