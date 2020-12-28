Rhea's lawyer demands CBI to reveal findings

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh had recently demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should reveal the finding of its probe into the death case of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

"I welcome the statement of Anil Deshmukh, Home Minister of the Government of Maharashtra who called for the CBI to make the report public in the case of death of Sushant Singh Rajput," said Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde, who backed his statement.

The lawyer also said that while the Mumbai Police was taken to task for not revealing its probe findings within two months, the CBI investigation is still going on with no one asking the team anything.

"A hue and cry was made when the Mumbai Police took about two months into the investigations and the report remained to be made public. An FIR was filed in Patna making false allegations against Rhea Chakraborty and her family in July 2020. The Mumbai Police, ED, NCB and CBI including Patna Police, had conducted investigations against Rhea," said the lawyer.

He further added: "Rhea Chakraborty was arrested in a bogus case with no evidence by NCB. She was harassed by various agencies and remained in custody for almost a month till the Bombay High Court released her on bail. Rhea filed an FIR accusing the sisters of Sushant's administering him illegally obtained Medicines without proper medical advice and on the basis of a bogus prescription. She alleged that the cocktail of drugs and illegally administered medicines could be the cause of his death."

"It is more than six months since Sushant died. I have always said that the truth will remain the same whoever investigates the case. Whatever may be the circumstances, the CBI should come out with its findings after four months of investigations by the premier investigating agency of the country. It is high time that there is a closure to this sad event. Satya Meva Jayate," commented Satish.

Anil Deshmukh urged the CBI to reveal if Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death was a suicide or murder and also said that the investigating team should bring out its probe report into the case as soon as possible.

"The country is eagerly waiting for the CBI's report on its investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. I request the CBI to reveal whether it was a suicide or murder," Deshmukh had said.