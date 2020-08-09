'Rhea fired Sushant's old staff'

One of the most adored and talented actors of the Hindi film industry, Sushant Singh Rajput left everyone heartbroken when he breathed his last on June 14. He was reportedly under depression and was taking medication for the same. While some rumors suggested that Bollywood biggies drove him to take such a step after they began boycotting him, latest reports stated that his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty allegedly took over his life. The actor's father had also filed an FIR against the 'Jalebi' star for abetting the suicide.

Recently, the late actor's former assistant Sabir Ahmed revealed that Rhea fired the 'Kai Po Che' star's old staff in 2019 to hire 'her people' in their place. The former assistant also shared that he was in his hometown when Rhea entered Sushant's life. When he returned and resumed work with Ashok, another staff member, they could not contact the actor at all. He recalled, "We always used to get in touch with him directly. Then, when we spoke to the staff they told us that Rhea Chakraborty has come and taken over the household. She did not want the old staff and fired all of us. She wanted to put all her people in our places. After that, I did not go back and never met Sushant sir."

Sabir went on to add that a few people, who were working after he left, told him that they had to speak to Rhea for everything. He further stated, "When we were staying, even in Capri Heights, it was a duplex and at least I would stay with Sushant sir on the same floor, because we had to wake him up for the call time and all. But then, I heard from the new staff that they were not allowed access to Sushant sir at all. Sab kuch Rhea ko hi bolna padta tha aur woh hi sab kuch karti thi."

Sushant's suicide case has been handed over to the CBI for further probe.