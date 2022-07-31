Renowned singer Nirmala Mishra passes away in Kolkata
Kolkata: Noted Bengali and Odia singer Nirmala Mishra passed away at her residence in Chetla area here in the early hours of Sunday after suffering a massive heart attack, a senior doctor said.
Mishra, 81, who lent her voice to songs in several Bengali and Odia films, had been battling age-related ailments for some time.
"She suffered a massive heart attack around 12.05 am and was taken to the nearest nursing home, where the singer was declared dead," the doctor told PTI.
Born in 1938 in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, Mishra is a recipient of the Sangeet Sudhakar Balakrushna Das Award, which was conferred on the singer for her lifetime contribution to Odia music.
Her popular Bengali songs include 'Eamon Ekta Jhinuk', 'Bolo to Arshi' and 'Eai Banglar Mati Te', while some of her hit Odia songs are 'Nida Bhara Raati Madhu Jhara Janha' and 'Mo Mana Beena Ra Taare'.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed grief over the demise of Mishra.
The singer's body was taken to Rabindra Sadan around 11 am for her fans and admirers to pay their last respect, official sources said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Spectrum auction enters sixth day of bidding; garners nearly Rs 1.50...31 July 2022 6:55 AM GMT
Chinese research vessel to dock at Hambantota port in August: Sri...31 July 2022 6:54 AM GMT
Ex-Bihar MP gets 3 years in jail for controversial comments against...31 July 2022 6:44 AM GMT
Five-member gang arrested for possession of contraband in Kerala31 July 2022 6:41 AM GMT
Bali holds mass cremation for over 100 deceased31 July 2022 6:30 AM GMT