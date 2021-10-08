Relish Navratra cuisine at 1911 Restaurant, The Imperial

1911 Restaurant at 'The Imperial' brings temple cuisine in a traditional thali for a satiating dining experience while devotees fast during Navratras. The chefs have put together delicious offerings, featuring Arbi aur paneer ke pakode, sweet potato tikki, Samak ke chawal, Paneer ki sabzi, Jeera aaloo, Palak paneer, Kuttu ki poodi, Kaju aur makhane ki sabzi, Pethe ki sabzi, Sabudana aur makhane ki kheer and more for the devotees to devour a wholesome meal.

When: October 7, 2021 - October 15, 2021

Timings: 11:30 am - 10:45 pm

Price: Rs 2200 + taxes per person

Call at 011-41116603 for reservations