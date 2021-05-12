Ravi Dubey tests positive for Coronavirus

Mumbai: Popular television actor Ravi Dubey announced the news that he tested positive for the novel Coronavirus and went under home quarantine.

The 37-year-old actor took to his 'Instagram' handle on the night of May 10 to share his diagnosis. He urged all those who came in contact with him to closely monitor themselves.

"Hi guys just got my report it is positive and I would advise anyone who has come in close contact with me in the past few days to take care of themselves and monitor their symptoms if any. I have isolated myself and am in the care of my near and dear ones," he wrote.

Ravi Dubey also asked everyone to stay optimistic amid such testing times.

"Stay safe and stay positive, as in, stay optimistic! God bless us all," he wrote.