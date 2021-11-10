Raveena Tandon's debut series to release on Dec 10

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon's digital debut series 'Aranyak' will release on 'Netflix' on December 10, the streaming platform announced recently.

In a social media post on their official 'Twitter' account, the streamer announced the release date.

"Lights, camera, action! Raveena Tandon is back with a bang in these serene hills which have a secret to hide. 'Aranyak' arrives on 'Netflix' on December 10," the tweet read.

The upcoming crime thriller show narrates a dark and gritty tale after a foreign teenage tourist disappears

in a misty town, a harried, local cop (Tandon) must join hands with her city-bred replacement (Parambrata Chatterjee), on a big-ticket case that digs up skeletons and revives a forgotten myth of a bloodthirsty, serial killing entity in the forest, the official synopsis read.

The 47-year-old actor, a popular star of the 1990s and early 2000s, is known for movies like 'Mohra', 'Dilwale', 'Laadla', 'Ziddi', 'Andaz Apna Apna', 'Shool', 'Daman', 'Satta' and among others.

Produced by 'Roy Kapur Films' and 'Ramesh Sippy Entertainment', the series is directed by Vinay Vyakul from a script by Charudutt Acharya.

Filmmaker Rohan Sippy is the showrunner.