Raveena Tandon joins 'KGF: Chapter 2'

Bengaluru: Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon is set to star in the Kannada action drama "KGF: Chapter 2", the makers announced on Sunday.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is a sequel to the 2018 period action movie starring Yash in the lead.

Neel took to Twitter to announce Tandon's coming on board.

"The lady who issues the death warrant has arrived! A warm welcome to you @TandonRaveena mam. #RamikaSen in the building. #KGFChapter2," the filmmaker wrote.

Tandon, who plays a character named Ramika Sen in the upcoming movie, thanked the director.

"Absolutely a pleasure to work with the team," the National Award-winning actor tweeted.

"KGF" follows Rocky who rises from poverty to become the king of a gold mine.

Despite garnering mixed reviews from critics, the film minted over Rs 200 crore at the box office.

Also starring Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty and Malavika Avinash, "Chapter 2" is slated to be released in July.