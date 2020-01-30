Rasika to act in Jha's directorial debut
Mumbai: Actors Rasika Dugal and Parambrata have joined the ensemble cast of Anshuman Jha's directorial debut Lord Curzon Ki Haveli.
Writtten by Bikas Mishra, the film is a black comedy thriller. It already stars Arjun Mathur and Tannishtha Chatterjee in the lead roles.
Talking about the movie's cast, Anshuman said: "I am thankful to have landed actors who are so exemplary at their craft."
"Each of them fit the part and it's going to be a fun experience shooting with them as a maker, for a change, having worked with them as co-actors earlier," he added.
" I know having such a good cast makes my job a little easier but I have the additional responsibility of living up to each of their standards. But this screenplay by Bikas Mishra is a unique one and I am stoked to tell this tale."
Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is expected to go on floors in February in London.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Three arrested for blackmailing women using intimate30 Jan 2020 5:44 PM GMT
Common Facility Centre to come up for jewellery makers at...30 Jan 2020 5:41 PM GMT
Fake call centre busted for duping US citizens, 7 arrested30 Jan 2020 5:41 PM GMT
Govt floats fresh tender for health audit of Vivekananda...30 Jan 2020 5:40 PM GMT
Technical Education department cancels affiliation of 68...30 Jan 2020 5:40 PM GMT