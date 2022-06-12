Rasika Dugal begins prep for 'Mirzapur' season 3
Mumbai: Actor Rasika Dugal on Sunday said she has started rehearsals for the much-awaited third season of the popular crime drama series "Mirzapur".
Dugal took to Instagram and shared a reel, showing several trunks with the name tags of the show's primary characters.
On the show, the 37-year-old actor features as the deviant Beena Tripathi.
"Prep #Mirzapur3," she wrote.
Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, the first season of the Prime Video series premiered in 2018 garnering acclaim and becoming a pop culture phenomenon. Its second season, which was released in 2020, was one of the most-watched shows in India.
The show is headlined by Ali Fazal, who features as the gun-toting gangster Guddu Pandit, and Pankaj Tripathi as don Kaleen Bhaiyaa.
"Mirzapur" also stars Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Vijay Varma and Isha Talwar and among others.
