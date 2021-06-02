Rapper Lil Loaded leaves the world at 20

'TMZ' confirmed that Rapper Lil Loaded unfortunately passed away at the young age of 20. The singer's lawyer Ashkan Mehryari confirmed the news to the tabloid and said, "Sadly, Dashawn Robertson passed away earlier on June 1 as a result of a reported suicide," but an official cause of death was not released at that time. The coroner did confirm to the news site that Dashawn Robertson, which is rapper Lil's real name, passed away in Dallas County in Texas.

The rap star's passing came in the wake of a cryptic social media post he posted the previous week.

"Dear most high, please forgive me for my shortcomings and all of the times I have fallen short of making you proud. I ask for entrance into your kingdom thru all of my mistakes. I know you love all your children and I'm ready for my heart and soul to join you," the rapper had posted.

Lil Loaded was known for the viral track '6locc 6a6ym', which received over 29 million views on 'YouTube' and

was certified gold by the 'Recording Industry Association of America'. His follow-up song, 'Gang Unit', was an even bigger hit with over 39 million 'YouTube' views.

He had said that he had the 'dopest fanbase on Earth' in an earlier 'Instagram' post, responding to the certification. Lil Loaded had previously said that he grew up listening to Michael Jackson and also drew inspiration from artists such as Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg and The Game.