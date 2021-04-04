Rapper DMX suffers heart attack

New York: DMX's longtime New York-based lawyer, Murray Richman, shared the news that the rapper was on life support since the evening of April 3 at the 'White Plains Hospital'.

"He had a heart attack. He is quite ill," Richman said.

Richman added that he could not confirm reports that DMX, 50, overdosed on drugs and was not sure what caused the heart attack.

"I'm very sad about it, extremely sad. He is like my son. He is just a tremendous person, tremendous entertainer and tremendous human being. He has so much to offer and so much to say. Not the run-of-the-mill rapper, he is a person of great depth," the lawyer shared.

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, made a splash in rap music in 1998 with his first studio album 'It is Dark and Hell is Hot', which debuted number one on the 'Billboard 200' chart. The multiplatinum-selling album was anchored by several hits including 'Ruff Ryders' Anthem', 'Get at Me Dog' and 'Stop Being Greedy'.

The rapper had four other chart-topping albums including '...And Then There Was X', 'Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood', 'The

Great Depression' and 'Grand Champ'. He also released seven albums and earned three Grammy nominations.

Along with his music career, DMX paved his way as an actor. He starred in the 1998 film 'Belly' and appeared in 'Romeo Must Die' a couple of years later with Jet Li and the late singer Aaliyah. DMX and Aaliyah teamed up for the film's soundtrack song 'Come Back in One Piece'.

Over the years, DMX has battled with substance abuse. The rapper

canceled a series of shows to check himself into a rehabilitation facility in 2019.