Ranvir, Konkona officially divorced

Actors Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma officially divorced each other. According to a report, the couple was granted a divorce on August 13. The report quoted a source who said, "They came and left separately. But nevertheless, this is one of the most peaceful divorces that one has seen in a long time. There is absolutely no animosity between the two. Sad of course that they could not reconcile as a couple, but who can control destiny?"

Amruta Sathe Pathak, who was representing Konkona, said in the same report that all legal proceedings were complete now.

"Yes, Konkona and Ranvir are now divorced. It was done very amicably. It is not that Ranvir and Konkona did not try to remain together. Both even underwent detailed counseling, but it just did not sort out," said Amruta.

The two got married in 2010. However, after five years, in 2015, they separated. Then, in February 2020, they filed for divorce. According to another report, all formalities were done and a decree was expected to come through in the following six months. The report also added how Ranvir and Konkona continued to be cordial with each other and would have joint custody of their eight-year-old son, Haroon. Announcing their September in 2015, Konkona had written, "Ranvir and I have mutually decided to separate, but continue to be friends and co-parent our son. We will appreciate your support. Thank you."