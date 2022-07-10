Ranveer Singh's authentic choices turn out to be disruptive

Ranveer Singh, who recently appeared on the non-fiction OTT show 'Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls', is thrilled with the appreciation that the show has received in just a few hours.

The actor shared that although he doesn't purposely try to be disruptive, his choices turn out to be disruptive in nature thanks to the authenticity that those choices entail. His choice of being a part of the show is no different.

Reacting to the response to the recently released 'Netflix' show, Singh said, "It's the disruptive nature of the concept and the format that people have really taken to. Though my intention is never to disrupt or be disruptive, I just happen to make authentic choices and they happen to be disruptive choices, whether it's in my choice of films or the characters I create."

Ranveer further shared how he analysed that the show consists of 'Navaras': "I remember, instinctively reacting to it in the room telling the Banijay and 'Netflix' teams that this is there because it has got all the 'Navaras'. It has got humour, emotion, thrill, suspense, romance - it has got so many flavours and to add to that, the audience is participating in the journey. I am happy that what was an experiment for me has worked so well."

About collaborating with Bear Grylls, who is an icon by himself, Ranveer said, "I am an adrenaline junkie. I love when that rush of adrenaline hits me when I am doing a certain scene; when I am doing action; when I am shooting movies or doing a stunt. I like fast cars, speed and motorcycles, so I am inclined toward that. Adventure is a space that I hadn't really explored, which is why when I was pitched this prospect I was very excited by it."

He added, "My first thought was how cool it would be to go off to a forest, something I had never done before. I am very grateful that it was with Bear Grylls who is the king of the jungle. He is the ultimate master of the survival game. There is so much to learn from him. It would not have been the experience and the show would have not been anything without Bear."