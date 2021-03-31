Ranveer always wanted to do something for fellow dreamers

Ranveer Singh is proud of how his music label 'IncInk' has grown over the past two years. The Bollywood actor, who started the initiative with Navzar Eranee, said that he does not want newcomers to go through what he experienced when he began his career as an actor.

"When I had decided to chase my dream of becoming actor years ago, it was not easy getting my foot in the door. I was fortunate enough to build my career through a combination of hard work, passion and self-belief. I told myself back then that when I become relatively successful, I will try and do something for my fellow dreamers. That was when the germ of 'IncInk' was sown in my head," he shared.

He added, "Today, I feel grateful to have been able to provide a platform to some outstanding new talents. I am blown away by the music that these brilliant young artists have created and I am continually impressed at their ability to express and create disruptive art."

The 'Befikre' star is especially proud of discovering some artists, such as Kaam Bhaari, Spitfire, Devil – The Rhymer and SlowCheeta.

"They have evolved into serious musical prodigies of our generation who are now being appreciated far and wide. 'IncInk' has tried to be a vehicle for their artistic growth, becoming the wind beneath the wings of these rare gems," he stated.

Singh further said, "Being fluid in this endeavour through genre music, video, visual art and experiences is what we do here. 'Ink' is a beacon for artists. I would like it to be a lighthouse on the shore. If we can inspire something new, reach somebody unreachable and touch someone so they feel included and that would be fulfilling."

With this initiative, he urges budding artists not to give up.

"People who work just as hard, oftentimes do not get that chance and may never get it. Mine was a million to one shot, I was prepared to risk it all and I found my opportunity. Even though I often felt discouraged I persevered. I just want to say if you do not get it and if you fall, do not stay down, get up and keep playing. Always be inspired to play. I want to lead by example," he said.