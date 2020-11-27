Randeep to make digital debut with 'Inspector Avinash'

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda will make his digital debut with the web-series 'Inspector Avinash', a cop thriller which is based on real-life events of a police officer Avinash Mishra.

Directed by Neeraj Pathak and produced by Pathak and Krishan Chowdhary, the show is set in Uttar Pradesh.

"I look forward to exploring new challenging roles with each of my characters and 'Inspector Avinash' gives me a fabulous opportunity to do that. It is a highly inspiring and interesting role based on true life events of a super cop," said Randeep.

He added that he believes in Pathak's vision for the show.

The actor's cop avatar will see him in action in a dramatic retelling of the life of the famed cop dealing with criminal activities of the state. The series is all set to hit the floor in December 2020. The cop-thriller is presented by 'Jo Studios' and 'Gold Mountain Pictures'.

The director said that Randeep Hooda is ideal for the role of a super cop and will add an interesting dimension to the character.